PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- San Francisco, long at the heart of the technology revolution, took a stand against potential abuse on Tuesday by banning the use of facial recognition software by the police and other agencies. nyti.ms/2VVXkZt

- The National Labor Relations Board, handing an important victory to Uber Technologies Inc, has concluded that the company's drivers are contractors, not employees. The move deals a blow to drivers' efforts to band together to demand higher pay and better working conditions from Uber and its main rival in the ride-hailing business, Lyft Inc. nyti.ms/2VYEL6V

- The Walt Disney Company has agreed to acquire Comcast Corp's one-third stake in Hulu and to take full control of the streaming service, the companies said on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2W1Zo1P (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)