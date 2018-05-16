PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 16

May 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Attempting to put to rest a drama that has plagued Fox News since the summer of 2016, the network's parent company Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has reached a roughly $10 million settlement to resolve a group of racial and gender discrimination lawsuits involving 18 current and former employees. nyti.ms/2jYDs36

- The White House eliminated the position of cybersecurity coordinator on the National Security Council on Tuesday, doing away with a post central to developing policy to defend against increasingly sophisticated digital attacks and the use of offensive cyber weapons. nyti.ms/2L57IG3

- The Justice Department and the FBI are investigating Cambridge Analytica, the now-defunct political data firm, and have sought to question former employees and banks that handled its business. nyti.ms/2IrHifX

- Facebook Inc has been under pressure for its failure to remove violence, nudity, hate speech and other inflammatory content from its site. Government officials, activists and academics have long pushed the social network to disclose more about how it deals with such posts. nyti.ms/2KmkQ8n