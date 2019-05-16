PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 16

May 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said on Wednesday that electrical transmission lines belonging to Pacific Gas and Electric Co caused the Camp Fire of 2018. nyti.ms/2VDEU0c

- U.S. President Donald Trump moved on Wednesday to ban American telecommunications firms from installing foreign-made equipment that could pose a threat to national security, White House officials said, stepping up a battle against China by effectively barring sales by Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. nyti.ms/2VGzilN

- The White House has decided to delay for six months a decision due on Friday about whether to impose levies on foreign cars and car parts, people familiar with the situation told the New York Times. Such a move would have taken aim at Japan and Europe, big auto manufacturers, and likely disrupted trade talks that the Trump administration had just begun. nyti.ms/2VE9NkZ