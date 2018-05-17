PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 17

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018

May 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Senate Democrats narrowly won a vote on Wednesday to save so-called net neutrality rules that ensure unobstructed access to the internet. nyti.ms/2KrJHre

- Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Inc's chief executive, plans to meet with members of the European Parliament as early as next week, the latest stop in a wide-ranging apology tour over the social network's use of people's personal data. nyti.ms/2wPSFg4

- For a dynastic drama that played out over decades, with sons falling in and out of favor and an aging father unwilling to loosen his grasp, the accession on Wednesday was anticlimactic: Lachlan Murdoch, as expected, was named chief executive and chairman of his family's shrinking television conglomerate, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc . nyti.ms/2k4N4JQ

- Didi Chuxing, China's wildly popular ride-sharing service, said on Wednesday that it would overhaul its app and its safety and security practices, after reports that a passenger had been raped and killed by her driver. nyti.ms/2k3Z3ac

- Novartis's top lawyer is to retire from the company over payments made by the pharmaceutical giant to President Trump's personal lawyer Michael D. Cohen, the Swiss drug maker said on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2rU3SH1 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

