PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 18

May 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Murdochs named Suzanne Scott the new chief executive of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network on Thursday, making her the first woman to lead the cable news network. nyti.ms/2KxwX2y

- Seeking to extend its global reach, PayPal Holdings Inc has reached a deal to buy iZettle AB (IPO-IZET.ST), Europe's answer to the mobile payments company Square Inc , for about $2.2 billion. nyti.ms/2rRPdvF

- On Thursday, there were two developments in the CBS Corp and Viacom Inc dispute. First, a judge ruled against an effort by CBS to block Shari Redstone from having what is perceived as outsize influence over its board, which had scheduled a meeting to vote on reducing the influence of the Redstone family on CBS. Then, at a meeting later that day, the board voted 11 to 3 to dilute Redstone's voting stake to roughly 20 percent from nearly 80 percent. nyti.ms/2Is2tT4

- The U.S. FDA took a new tack and began posting a list of makers of brand-name drugs that have been the target of complaints, to persuade them to "end the shenanigans," in the commissioner's words. nyti.ms/2wPqGxh

- Toshiba Corp said it had received "all required antitrust approvals" for the deal with a consortium led by the U.S. investment firm Bain Capital. Bain confirmed in its own statement that Chinese authorities had approved the deal. nyti.ms/2IR8W9k (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)