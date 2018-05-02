PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 2

May 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Xerox Corp said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Jeff Jacobson, Chairman Robert Keegan, and several board members would step down to settle a suit brought by activist shareholders who had opposed a $6.1 billion deal with Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (nyti.ms/2KtmndH)

- The Weinstein Company on Tuesday named Dallas private equity firm Lantern Capital Partners as the winning bidder in its bankruptcy sale, spurning an offer by the Broadway producer Howard Kagan. (nyti.ms/2HHqC7M)

- Amazon.com Inc announced a significant expansion of its offices in Boston and Vancouver, British Columbia, planning for a total of 5,000 new tech jobs. (nyti.ms/2FyJAHJ)

- Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc, on Tuesday said it would redesign parts of the app's redesign after the overhaul had dragged down its business. (nyti.ms/2jk9whz)