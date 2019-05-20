Regulatory News - Americas
May 20, 2019 / 5:22 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 20

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Anti-money laundering specialists at Deutsche Bank recommended in 2016 and 2017 that multiple transactions involving legal entities controlled by Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, be reported to a federal financial-crimes watchdog. nyti.ms/2WbtGPX

- After more than two years of study and deliberation, President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have decided to take a businessman's approach to Middle East peace: They will try to buy their way to a deal. nyti.ms/2WdqsLM (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

