PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 20

- Anti-money laundering specialists at Deutsche Bank recommended in 2016 and 2017 that multiple transactions involving legal entities controlled by Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, be reported to a federal financial-crimes watchdog. nyti.ms/2WbtGPX

- After more than two years of study and deliberation, President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have decided to take a businessman's approach to Middle East peace: They will try to buy their way to a deal. nyti.ms/2WdqsLM