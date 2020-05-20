PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 20

May 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Johnson & Johnson is discontinuing North American sales of its talc-based baby powder, a product that once defined the company's wholesome image and that it has defended for decades even as it faced thousands of lawsuits filed by patients who say it caused cancer. nyti.ms/3e365Gu

- EasyJet Plc, the low-cost airline based in England, said on Tuesday it was the target of a 'highly sophisticated' cyberattack that exposed the email addresses and personal travel plans of about nine million customers, and that some had their credit card details stolen. nyti.ms/2WKUsxR

- In a joint appearance before the Senate Banking Committee, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offered a stark assessment of the fragile state of the economy as lawmakers and the Trump administration grapple with how to restart commerce and whether additional government support is needed. nyti.ms/3bMdtEs

- U.S. President Donald Trump's angry demands for punitive action against the World Health Organization were rebuffed on Tuesday by the organization's other member nations, which decided instead to conduct an 'impartial, independent' examination of the WHO's response to the coronavirus pandemic. nyti.ms/3fZ0xOS (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)