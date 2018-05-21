FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Comcast Corp has lined up bridge financing with investment banks as it intends to mount a campaign to snatch Twenty-First Century Fox from Walt Disney Co. nyti.ms/2rZdMH3

- The Trump administration has suspended its plan to impose sweeping tariffs on China as it presses forward with trade talks, a gesture that will temporarily ease tensions between the two nations but rapidly increase pressure on President Trump to secure the type of tough deal that he has long said is necessary to protect American workers. nyti.ms/2LgqtX5

- Deutsche Bank shareholders are set to gather for the company's annual meeting on Thursday and one of the items on the agenda will be a motion to oust Paul Achleitner, who has been the chairman of the company's supervisory board since 2012. nyti.ms/2rVuyb8

