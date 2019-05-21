PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 21

May 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The New York attorney general's office said Monday it had opened an inquiry into more than a decade of lending practices that left thousands of immigrant taxi drivers in crushing debt, while Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered a separate investigation into the brokers who helped arrange the loans. nyti.ms/2WaIyhu

- The Environmental Protection Agency plans to change the way it calculates the health risks of air pollution, a shift that would make it easier to roll back a key climate change rule because it would result in far fewer predicted deaths from pollution, according to five people with knowledge of the agency's plans. nyti.ms/2WeoZVn

- T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp moved a step closer on Monday to completing their long-sought merger, securing the public support of the Federal Communications Commission's chairman for a deal that would reshape the country's wireless industry. nyti.ms/2WeXnQc (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)