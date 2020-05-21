PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 21

May 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal Reserve officials are painting a relatively bleak picture of the United States economy's path forward amid the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting that activity may take time to bounce back even as lockdowns lift and warning that second-wave outbreaks could inflict serious damage on businesses and the labor market. nyti.ms/2ZkLXeN

- Two men suspected of helping the former Nissan Motor Co's Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn flee Japan in December, where he was facing financial charges, were arrested in Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. authorities. nyti.ms/2WNcAHB

- Volkswagen AG has agreed to pay a fine of 9 million euros ($9.86 million) to settle criminal charges against its two highest-ranking executives, who were accused by German prosecutors of failing to warn shareholders about an emissions cheating scandal, the company said on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2ZmStlh ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)