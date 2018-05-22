PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 22

May 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Mark Zuckerberg is set to appear before European lawmakers in Brussels on Tuesday evening and intends to say that Facebook Inc did not do enough to prevent the social network from being used for harm. nyti.ms/2IU5URV

- General Electric Co is merging its railroad business with U.S. rail equipment maker Wabtec Corp in a deal valued at about $11 billion. nyti.ms/2rYZRBP

- Ingrid Avendano, a former engineer at Uber Technologies Inc sued the company on Monday, claiming that co-workers sexually harassed her during her time at the ride-hailing service and that its human resources department failed to act on her complaints. nyti.ms/2GCnXXy

- Sony Corp announced that it had signed a binding agreement to acquire the 60 percent stake of EMI Music Publishing owned by a consortium led by the Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign wealth fund of the government of Abu Dhabi, for about $2.3 billion. nyti.ms/2LkBczN (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)