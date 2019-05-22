PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 22

May 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The union representing about 2,500 Southwest Airlines mechanics voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to ratify a new contract proposal, ending a labor impasse that lasted nearly seven years and wound up in court twice. nyti.ms/2LXrszz

- President Xi Jinping of China called for the Chinese people to "start again" and begin a modern "long march," invoking a turning point in Communist Party history as the country braces for a protracted trade war with the United States. nyti.ms/2Mb9c6e

- The celebrity chef Jamie Oliver put his British restaurants into administration, a form of bankruptcy protection, on Tuesday, after the chain struggled with debt and an increasingly saturated market in recent years. nyti.ms/2M0G3u6

- The Trump administration is considering limits to Chinese video surveillance giant Hikvision's ability to buy American technology, people familiar with the matter said, the latest attempt to counter Beijing's global economic ambitions. nyti.ms/2M1YwXs (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)