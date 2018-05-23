PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 23

May 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Former executive at Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Gary Tanner, and Andrew Davenport, the onetime head of a small mail-order pharmacy were convicted on Tuesday of using a secret kickback arrangement to defraud the drugmaker. nyti.ms/2kgxFGf

- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's meeting with European lawmakers in Brussels ended with members of the parliament complaining that Zuckerberg had used the session's odd format to evade specific questions and just repeat statements he had made in the past. nyti.ms/2IFOBR2

- President Trump declared on Tuesday that he was not happy with how recent trade talks with China had gone, and said the United States had not reached a deal to suspend penalties on the Chinese telecom firm ZTE Corp, disputing reports that the administration had decided to go easy on the company in return for trade concessions. nyti.ms/2KNCceE

- United States Congress agreed on Tuesday to free thousands of small and medium-sized banks from strict rules that had been enacted as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law to prevent another meltdown. nyti.ms/2s7b6aF