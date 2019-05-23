PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 23

May 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Qualcomm Inc abused its position as a giant of the semiconductor industry to harm competition and charge cellphone makers excessive licensing fees, a federal judge has ruled, potentially shaking up the smartphone industry. nyti.ms/2YFyGdd

- David Carbon, the executive in charge of Boeing Co's troubled 787 Dreamliner factory in North Charleston, S.C., is leaving the company, according to an internal company memo reviewed by The New York Times on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2YKPQ9f

- Federal Reserve officials signaled they were in no rush to change interest rates even if the economy continued to strengthen, according to minutes from their April 30 to May 1 policy meeting, and some were worried about persistently low inflation. nyti.ms/2YHW7Ta

- Saudi Aramco has reached a preliminary agreement with Sempra Energy to buy five million metric tons of liquefied natural gas a year for 20 years, the companies said on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2YHyjie (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)