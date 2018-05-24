PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 24

May 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc has signed a deal with Volkswagen AG to turn some of the carmaker's new T6 Transporter vans into Apple's self-driving shuttles for employees — a project that is behind schedule and consuming nearly all of the Apple car team's attention. nyti.ms/2IZ0SDA

- CBS Corp on Wednesday amended its lawsuit against its parent company National Amusements, intensifying the battle for control of the network being waged between its chief executive officer, Leslie Moonves, and its controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone. nyti.ms/2LnCbiu

- In the wake of a United States Supreme Court ruling striking down a ban on sports betting, state gambling regulators are fighting suggestions by major sports leagues that gambling should be overseen at the federal level. nyti.ms/2s8bV30

- A U.S. judge in New York, addressing a novel issue about how the Constitution applies to social media platforms and public officials, found that the president's Twitter feed is a public forum and ruled that when Donald Trump or an aide blocked seven plaintiffs from viewing and replying to his posts, he violated the First Amendment. nyti.ms/2KS0eoW

- In an attempt to streamline the process for exporting American firearms, a proposed rule is expected to be published in the Federal Register on Thursday that would transfer jurisdiction of consumer gun exports from the State Department, where the licensing process is expensive and extensive, to the Commerce Department, which has a simpler application process. nyti.ms/2LpHmyv