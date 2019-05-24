PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 24

May 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Harvey Weinstein and his former studio's board members have reached a tentative $44 million deal to resolve lawsuits filed by women who accused him of sexual misconduct and by the New York State attorney general, according to three people briefed on the matter. nyti.ms/2Hz4xXa

- Aviation regulators from around the world, who met in Fort Worth on Thursday, are continuing to press the Federal Aviation Administration for details on the fix to the anti-stall system blamed for two deadly crashes involving the Boeing 737 Max, as well as the process for assessing the software, according to an F.A.A. official. nyti.ms/2Hy2YJ3

-U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled a $16 billion bailout for farmers hurt by his trade war with Beijing, signaling a protracted fight ahead that is already prompting some American companies to shift business away from China. nyti.ms/2Hzay6b

- Jay Fielden is leaving his position as Esquire's editor in chief, a job he held for three years, Hearst Magazines announced Thursday. nyti.ms/2Hy3SFr (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)