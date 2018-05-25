PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 25

May 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook and Twitter announced plans to increase transparency of political campaign ads, changes aimed at preventing foreign manipulation of the coming midterm elections. nyti.ms/2J7cQv1

- Deutsche Bank, Germany's biggest lender, said it would cut 7,000 jobs and "significantly reshape" its sales and trading business, the latest sign of the bank's curtailed ambitions as it seeks to move past a series of crises. nyti.ms/2IIHL1k

- A built-in emergency braking system had been disabled in the self-driving car operated by Uber Technologies Inc that struck and killed a pedestrian in March, while the car was in autonomous mode to ensure a smoother ride, according to the preliminary report of federal regulators investigating the crash. nyti.ms/2IJ6luS

- The European Commission declined to issue any financial penalties to Gazprom, finally concluding a long-running antitrust investigation into the Russian energy giant's dominance in regional gas markets. nyti.ms/2s5orkj