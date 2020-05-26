PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 26

May 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Deutsche Lufthansa AG will receive a bailout worth 9 billion euros ($9.83 billion), to help the airline survive an 'existential emergency' caused by the pandemic and a virtual shutdown of passenger air traffic, the German government said on Monday. nyti.ms/2XvhwzV

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to yank the Republican National Convention from Charlotte, N.C., where it is scheduled to be held in August, accusing the state's Democratic governor of being in a 'shutdown mood' that could prevent a fully attended event. nyti.ms/2zv2SRi

- A year after American-backed forces seized the last remnant of territory under Islamic State rule in Syria, some 10,000 captured ISIS fighters in Kurdish-run wartime prisons pose 'a significant risk' to the United States mission in the country's northeast, military commanders say. nyti.ms/2AcYFBy