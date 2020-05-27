PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 27

May 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twitter Inc added information to refute the inaccuracies in the U.S. President Donald Trump's tweets for the first time on Tuesday, after years of pressure over its inaction on his false and threatening posts. nyti.ms/2XARfjB

- The commander of China's military garrison in Hong Kong said in an interview posted on Tuesday that forces stationed there would 'resolutely' protect the country's national security interests, a pointed reminder of Beijing's ultimate power to enforce its rule over the semi-autonomous territory. nyti.ms/3er9heX

- Stanley Ho, the opportunistic casino tycoon who led the transformation of the tiny territory of Macau, off the coast of China, into the world’s most lucrative gambling destination, died on Tuesday in Hong Kong. He was 98. nyti.ms/2AbAeVr (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)