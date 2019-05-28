PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 28

May 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The intellectual property of Sports Illustrated, the magazine whose monumental covers and narrative voices have helped define American sports since its debut 65 years ago, has been sold for $110 million to Authentic Brands Group, in an unusual transaction that suggests the magazine's most coveted asset is its brand. nyti.ms/2JIGBTH

- McKinsey & Co has spent months fighting in court over how it should disclose potential conflicts of interest when it advises bankrupt companies. The powerful consulting firm has defended itself by arguing that federal disclosure rules are so vague and confusing that almost no one can agree on how to comply. nyti.ms/2JI2lz6

- The French carmaker Renault SA said on Monday it was considering a proposal by Fiat Chrysler to merge and form a global partnership aimed at improving their chances of surviving the coming perilous and costly shift to electric and self-driving cars. nyti.ms/2JIFRxU