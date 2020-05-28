PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 28

May 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday that the State Department no longer considered Hong Kong to have significant autonomy under Chinese rule, a move that indicated the Trump administration was likely to end some or all of the United States government's special trade and economic relations with the territory in southern China. nyti.ms/3c4s0vj

- The chief financial officer of the Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd came one step closer to standing trial in the United States on sweeping fraud charges after a Canadian court ruled on Wednesday that prosecutors had satisfied a critical legal requirement for her extradition from Canada. nyti.ms/3c6y46B

- Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Renault SA, the quarrelsome main partners in the world's largest automaking alliance, announced a plan on Wednesday to try to reset their troubled relationship as they seek to survive the coronavirus’s devastating impact on the car industry. nyti.ms/3eoYWjS (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)