PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 29

- Starbucks Corp will temporarily shut 8,000 stores for four hours Tuesday afternoon to conduct racial bias training for its employees. It follows an incident in Philadelphia last month in which two black men were arrested simply for waiting in a store. nyti.ms/2ITfp4C

- In a sign that the American shale gas revolution is spreading to the Middle East, Saudi AramCo reached a deal with Halliburton Co over the weekend to lift its production program in three Saudi Arabian shale fields. nyti.ms/2xklfGT

- On Monday, Italy's quiet, white-haired president, Sergio Mattarella, emerged as the most contentious figure in Italian and European politics. His refusal to confirm a euroskeptic economist as a government minister set off the collapse of a populist coalition hours before it was expected to take control of the European Union's fourth largest economy. nyti.ms/2sgJoJa

- In a new television ad, Uber Technologies Inc's chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, pledges to move the ride-hailing giant beyond its bad-boy past. "One of our core values as a company is to always do the right thing," declares Mr. Khosrowshahi, who joined the business nine months ago. nyti.ms/2ITsaw3