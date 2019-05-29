PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Lawyers for Oklahoma, a state brought to its knees by addiction and overdose deaths, heatedly accused Johnson & Johnson of creating a deadly demand for the drugs, while the company coolly responded that it had acted responsibly and lawfully in its quest to offer relief to chronic pain patients. nyti.ms/2JMf8jZ

- MacKenzie Bezos has promised to give more than half of her fortune to charity as part of the Giving Pledge, the organization said Tuesday. Ms. Bezos, whose divorce from the Amazon.com Inc founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos made news earlier this year, was among 19 new signatories announced by the group. nyti.ms/2JKxCBs

- Loretta Lynch, the first black woman to serve as United States attorney general, is about to re-emerge in the legal world. She is joining the law firm Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison as a litigation partner in its New York office, where she will work on complex lawsuits and defend companies in criminal prosecutions. nyti.ms/2JJavak