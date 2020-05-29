Company News
May 29, 2020 / 5:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 29

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday targeting legal protections that keep people from suing social media websites. nyti.ms/3esTMmN

- California regulators on Thursday approved a plan that would allow the state's biggest utility, PG&E Corp, to emerge from the bankruptcy case it filed last year, clearing the last major hurdle the company faced. nyti.ms/3caFVjK

- Ignoring threats from Washington, China stripped another layer of autonomy from Hong Kong on Thursday, plowing ahead with a plan that would ban any form of dissent deemed subversive in the territory reclaimed from Britain more than two decades ago. nyti.ms/2XDL7qV

- Simon & Schuster, one of the major publishing houses in the United States, named Jonathan Karp its new chief executive on Thursday, succeeding Carolyn Reidy, who died earlier this month. nyti.ms/3eGJyj9 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

