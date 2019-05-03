PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 3

May 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an investigation into PG&E Corp's accounting for its losses related to three years of wildfires in Northern California, the utility reported to shareholders on Thursday. nyti.ms/2Lnclzg

- Tesla Inc said on Thursday that it would seek to raise about $2 billion in the markets, after a surprisingly weak first quarter, in which it burned through nearly $1 billion. nyti.ms/2LjcHXw

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday that a type of breast implant linked to a rare cancer can still be sold in the United States, even though it has been banned in many other countries. nyti.ms/2Ll4JgR

- Facebook Inc said on Thursday it had barred Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist and founder of Infowars, from its platform, along with a handful of other controversial U.S. political personalities. nyti.ms/2LlbMGg (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)