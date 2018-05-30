PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 30

May 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Channing Dungey on Tuesday announced the firing of Roseanne Barr, one of ABC Entertainment's most important stars, after the incendiary comedian posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former top adviser to President Barack Obama. nyti.ms/2LI8ysh

- Shari Redstone, CBS Corp's main shareholder, moved on Tuesday to quell a rebellion at the media company, filing a lawsuit that accused the CBS board of directors of improperly trying to strip her of control. nyti.ms/2ITtFtW

- President Trump, stung by criticism that he has gone soft on China and less worried about Beijing's ability to disrupt a potential summit meeting with North Korea, reversed course on Tuesday and declared that the United States would impose tariffs and other punitive measures on China. nyti.ms/2xqp8tD

- JAB Holding Company said on Tuesday that it would buy a controlling stake of Pret A Manger, the British sandwich chain that is a mainstay of London office workers, from an investment firm to expand its food-and-beverage empire. nyti.ms/2H1cVeK