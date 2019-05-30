PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 30

May 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday strongly rebuked Facebook Inc, saying the company's refusal to take down altered videos of her demonstrated how the social network contributed to misinformation and enabled Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. nyti.ms/2KdFXwP

- Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is ramping up its legal challenge to American limits on purchases of its equipment, in a sign that it is doubling down on its strategy of fighting the Trump administration through the courts and public opinion rather than through quiet negotiations. nyti.ms/2Kf3a1t

- Nissan motor Co Ltd and Renault SA met on Wednesday to discuss the future of their carmaking alliance after a surprise announcement by the French automaker that it was considering a merger with Fiat Chrysler. nyti.ms/2KiTB1w

- Pokemon's Chief Executive Tsunekazu Ishihara said Wednesday the Japanese franchise planned to release a new game called Pokemon Sleep in 2020 aimed at nothing less than taking the world of video games into dreamland. nyti.ms/2KbNEDL (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)