May 31, 2018 / 5:47 AM / in an hour

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal bank regulators on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping proposal to soften the Volcker Rule, a cornerstone of the 2010 law that was enacted after the financial crisis to rein in risky trading. The change would give Wall Street banks more freedom to make their own complex bets. nyti.ms/2JigeTO

- Walmart announced plans on Wednesday to offer subsidized college tuition for its $1.4 million workers in the United States, joining a growing list of companies that are helping employees pay for higher education as a perk in a tight labor market. nyti.ms/2J78WPi

- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc on Wednesday set a date, July 10, for shareholders to vote on its $52.4 billion plan to sell most of its assets to the Walt Disney Co. The special meeting is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. at the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan. nyti.ms/2kEdMt4

- On Thursday, Hamburg became the first city in Germany to put in place any kind of ban on diesel vehicles, after a federal court ruled in February that it was legal for local authorities to prohibit older diesel engines. nyti.ms/2kAkdx1 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

