PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 31

- Walt Disney Co's chief executive, Bob Iger, said on Wednesday it would be "very difficult" for the company to continue filming in Georgia if the state's highly restrictive abortion law is carried out. nyti.ms/2YX9gb4

- On Thursday, JPMorgan Chase &Co announced that it had reached a tentative settlement in a class-action case initiated by a father who was denied the 16-week paid parental leave that the company began offering in 2016. He was offered only two weeks, on the grounds that he was not the primary caregiver. nyti.ms/2YUf70E

- Growing economic risks from President Trump's trade war with China could prod Federal Reserve officials away from their patient stance and toward cutting interest rates. nyti.ms/2Z1Zg0q