PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 4

May 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Volkswagen AG emissions scandal reached the highest echelons of the company on Thursday after its former chief executive was charged with conspiracy in the company's rigging of diesel vehicles to feign compliance with federal pollution standards. nyti.ms/2HS1tmE

- Denver Post Editor Chuck Plunkett, who wrote an editorial last month that called the newspaper's hedge fund owners "vulture capitalists", said he resigned after another critical editorial he wrote was not allowed to run. nyti.ms/2HLg8E9

- Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk's contentious conference call with analysts after earnings announcement on Wednesday sent shares of the electric-car maker sharply lower. Tesla's stock price fell 5.6 percent on Thursday, after Musk butted heads with analysts on the call who wanted updates on the company's continuing production issues and high cash-burn rate. nyti.ms/2IfeU3I