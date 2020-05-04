PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 4

May 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Trump predicted on Sunday night that the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country may reach as high as 100,000 in the United States, far higher than he had forecast just weeks ago. nyti.ms/2zO55qG

- J. Crew, the mass-market clothing company whose preppy-with-a-twist products were worn by Michelle Obama and appeared at New York Fashion Week, is expected to file for bankruptcy protection as soon as Monday. nyti.ms/3fb1u6t

- The Russian president, who seems to share the traditional Soviet view of entrepreneurs as "swindlers," is doing little to help them through a coronavirus lockdown. nyti.ms/3dhphQ7

- The Supreme court is set to depart from history twice on Monday, justices will hear arguments by conference call, and the public will be able to listen in. nyti.ms/2ydIOlX (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)