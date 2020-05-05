PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 5

May 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The plan to sell Victoria's Secret to a private equity firm was mutually terminated on Monday after the buyer, Sycamore Partners, tried to back out of the deal because it said it did not agree with steps the lingerie brand took in response to the coronavirus pandemic. nyti.ms/2YAfmBp

- Almar Latour has been appointed publisher of The Wall Street Journal and chief executive of its parent company, Dow Jones, the company announced on Monday. nyti.ms/3dicZXM

- The chairman of NBC News, Andrew Lack, will depart his role at the end of May, NBC Universal said on Monday. nyti.ms/2SCC4Vt

- The Food and Drug Administration announced on Monday that companies selling coronavirus antibody tests must submit data proving accuracy within the next 10 days or face removal from the market. nyti.ms/2ywboPx (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)