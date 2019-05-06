PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 6

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump, emboldened by a strong American economy and wary of criticism that an evolving trade deal with China would not adequately benefit the United States, threatened on Sunday to impose more punishing tariffs on Chinese goods in an attempt to force additional concessions in a final agreement. nyti.ms/2VhSLJ7

- CBS Corp is set to make sweeping changes to its morning and evening anchor lineups in hopes that the network can lure back a shrinking audience, as described by several people granted anonymity to describe sensitive internal discussions. nyti.ms/2Vkn6Hh

- Occidental Petroleum Corp fortified its bid for Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Sunday with more cash in its latest effort to outbid Chevron Corp and win the support of Anadarko's shareholders who may well make the final decision on a merger. nyti.ms/2VfRPFf (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)