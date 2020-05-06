PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 6

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration is considering a wide range of tax-cut proposals for businesses and investors in the next coronavirus response bill as it tries to shift from government spending programs to support the economy toward measures that aim to reinvigorate growth. nyti.ms/35yCeCy

- California's attorney general and a coalition of city attorneys in the state sued Uber and Lyft on Tuesday, claiming the companies wrongfully classified their drivers as independent contractors in violation of a state law that makes them employees. nyti.ms/2xCPYQe

- NASA and Tom Cruise have had discussions about shooting a film at the International Space Station, NASA's administrator, Jim Bridenstine, said on Tuesday. nyti.ms/3c6JBDW

- A federal scientist who says he was ousted from his job amid a dispute over an unproven coronavirus treatment pushed by President Trump said Tuesday that top administration officials repeatedly pressured him to steer millions of dollars in contracts to the clients of a well-connected consultant. nyti.ms/2SFq59P (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)