Funds News
May 7, 2019 / 4:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 7

2 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic advisers on Monday accused China of reneging on previous commitments to resolve a months-long trade war and said Trump was prepared to prolong the standoff to force more significant concessions from Beijing. nyti.ms/2LtmgmP

- Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Roger Ng charged last year in connection with the looting of billions of dollars from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB pleaded not guilty in Brooklyn federal court on Monday, just hours after being flown back to the United States. nyti.ms/2LvgUYm

- In an escalating bidding war, Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Monday that it intended to reject its first suitor Chevron Corp in a takeover bid, after Occidental Petroleum Corp came forward with a better offer. nyti.ms/2LBg1Oa

- The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it would not release President Donald Trump's tax returns to Congress, defying a request from House Democrats and setting up a legal battle likely to be resolved by the Supreme Court. nyti.ms/2Lqtx71 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

