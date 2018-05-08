PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 8

May 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had a total of 33 threat investigations underway as of mid-March - 10 of them involving Scott Pruitt from the last six months, a security assessment released Monday shows, offering the most detailed tally yet of threats against the agency's top official. nyti.ms/2IljQnK

- Drive.ai on Monday rolled out its "self-driving vehicle" in the city of Frisco, Texas. It was the first new rollout of autonomous cars in the United States since a pedestrian died in Arizona in March after a self-driving car operated by Uber technologies Inc hit her. nyti.ms/2K0SkZI

- The Phnom Penh Post, a newspaper widely seen as the last bastion of a free press in Cambodia, has been sold to a Malaysian investor with ties to Cambodia's prime minister, a move that critics say further highlights the country's slide toward outright authoritarianism. nyti.ms/2I1z8ui (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)