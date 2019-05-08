PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 8

May 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released on Tuesday a set of proposed rules on abusive debt-collection practices like barraging customers with phone calls and suing to collect on expired debts. nyti.ms/2VIJGsz

- A U.S. Federal District Court judge on Tuesday ordered directors of PG&E Corp to visit the Northern California town destroyed by the state's deadliest wildfire, which the utility has said was most likely started by its equipment. nyti.ms/2VPOsEy

- Columbia Gas of Massachusetts announced on Tuesday that it had reached a settlement with three communities in the Merrimack Valley of Massachusetts after explosions and fires ripped through dozens of homes there last year. nyti.ms/2VQLWOf

- The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo scrapped a visit to Germany on Tuesday to make an unannounced trip to Iraq, to push what he described as Iraq's need to avoid dependence on neighboring Iran for power supplies including electricity. nyti.ms/2VSzsG2 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)