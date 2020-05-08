PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 8

May 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Moderna Inc announced on Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration had cleared its application to proceed to a clinical trial of an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus involving about 600 people. nyti.ms/35H8H9T

- Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy on Thursday and became the first major department store group to file for protection during the coronavirus pandemic. nyti.ms/3djfyZQ

- Democratic senators on Thursday questioned whether Amazon retaliated against whistle-blowers when it fired four employees who raised concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the company's warehouses. nyti.ms/2WwHoek

- After an extraordinary public campaign by U.S. President Trump and his allies, the Justice Department dropped its criminal case on Thursday against Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser. nyti.ms/2SPc4GK (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)