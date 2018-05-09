PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 9

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc overhauled its structure into three new divisions and shuffled the leadership of its key products, in one of its biggest reorganizations. nyti.ms/2K5S63s

- A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike Inc has resulted in the departures of five more top-level executives, raising to 11 the number of senior managers to leave the company as it continues to overhaul its upper ranks amid widespread allegations of harassment and discrimination against female employees. nyti.ms/2wvDGIi

- James Murdoch, the chief executive of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, will not make the move to Walt Disney Co and intends to start his own company, perhaps to invest in digital media businesses. nyti.ms/2Ip57Z0

- A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z to testify as part of a securities investigation into a company that paid him more than $200 million in 2007 for assets including some related to the Rocawear brand. nyti.ms/2rwb8s3 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)