PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 9

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- Uber Technologies Inc plans to price its public offering at or below the midpoint of its expected price range, people briefed on the matter said Wednesday. nyti.ms/2LxdjsS

- Members of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday renewed their calls for Congress to create a national privacy law that would regulate how big tech companies like Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google collect and handle user data. nyti.ms/2LxX9zn

- Walmart Inc announced on Wednesday that it would be raising the minimum age for buying tobacco products on July 1, making it the latest retailer to make changes regarding tobacco sales to minors. nyti.ms/2LL0awz

- Iran's President Hassan Rouhani declared on Wednesday that he would begin to walk away from the restrictions of a 2015 nuclear deal, and the U.S. Presdent Donald Trump's administration responded with a new round of sanctions against Tehran, reviving a crisis that had been contained for the past four years. nyti.ms/2LvJjO0 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)