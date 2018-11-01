PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In a lively and freewheeling argument on Wednesday, the Supreme Court considered whether it should place limits on class-action settlements in which the plaintiffs' lawyers receive millions and their clients get nothing. nyti.ms/2Rs8FdA

- Ryan Zinke, the secretary of the Interior Department and a key figure in U.S. President Donald Trump's push to roll back environmental regulations and ramp up oil drilling, is facing increased scrutiny amid federal investigations into allegations that he abused travel spending and maintained close ties with industries he oversees. nyti.ms/2RuVuc9

- Netflix Inc softened its longstanding view on movie distribution, saying late Wednesday that it would release three prestige movies in a way that it had repeatedly said was a nonstarter -in cinemas first, and on the streaming service later. nyti.ms/2RnKzAK

The Federal Reserve proposed on Wednesday loosening rules for 16 financial institutions, an important move forward in the Trump administration's effort to roll back bank regulation. nyti.ms/2Px6fwV