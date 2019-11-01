PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov. 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The tobacco giant Altria Group Inc said Thursday that it had devalued its investment in the vaping company Juul Labs by $4.5 billion, a move that reflects deepening turmoil in the e-cigarette industry. nyti.ms/36sF3W7

- Deutsche Bank AG officials in the United States took the unusual step of filing a so-called suspicious activity report with the federal government over its sale last year of a stake in an office complex in California. nyti.ms/2PAMJPS

- The Treasury Department said on Thursday that it was rolling back regulations issued under the Obama administration that were enacted to prevent American companies from moving their official residence abroad to reduce their tax bills. nyti.ms/2pubhzi