PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Executives from Facebook Inc, Google and Twitter Inc appeared on Capitol Hill for the first time on Tuesday to publicly acknowledge their role in Russia's influence on the presidential campaign, but offered little more than promises to do better. Their reluctance frustrated lawmakers who sought stronger evidence that American elections will be protected from foreign powers. nyti.ms/2gS8FU8

- The Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice announced Tuesday that Exxon Mobil Corp will pay $2.5 million in fines for flaring gases at eight plants along the Gulf Coast. Agency officials said the announcement was evidence of the Trump administration's commitment to enforcing the nation's environmental laws. nyti.ms/2gQ0He5

- National Public Radio has placed a top editor on leave after allegations emerged on Tuesday that he had sexually harassed multiple women while at The New York Times. nyti.ms/2gRCdRK

- Google Docs threw some users for a loop on Tuesday when the service suddenly locked them out of their documents for violating Google's terms of service. The alerts were caused by a glitch, but they served as a stark reminder that not much is truly private in the cloud. nyti.ms/2gSrfvu

- Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, stripped a half-dozen scientists and academics of advisory positions Tuesday and issued new rules barring anyone who receives EPA grant money from serving on panels that counsel the agency on scientific decisions. nyti.ms/2gS8Oa8

- House Republicans delayed the rollout of their tax bill late on Tuesday, in a sign of early trouble for what party leaders had hoped would be a quick victory. nyti.ms/2gT6r6K (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)