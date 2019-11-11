PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov. 11

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Though Boeing Co's Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has said he was unaware of the company's legal strategy in cases related to the deadly crash of Lion Air Flight 610, the company's lawyers have made it clear that Boeing is prepared to seek a transfer of those cases from the United States to Indonesia. nyti.ms/2q1Ut2T

- New York's Department of Financial Services announced on Saturday that they would investigate the algorithm used by Apple Inc card to determine the creditworthiness of applicants. nyti.ms/34Rjixc

- Walt Disney Co's digital entertainment service, Disney+, is set to debut on Tuesday as the company shifts its priority to streaming by creating ESPN Plus, a platform for sports, and Disney+, which would include blockbusters from the Marvel, Pixar and "Star Wars" universes, as well as decades of Disney classics. nyti.ms/2paGfwo (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)