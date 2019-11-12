PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov. 12

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration is in discussions with European carmakers about increasing their investment and employment in the United States. nyti.ms/2CBsmug

- WeWork, seeking a new chief executive to lead the co-working company's overhaul, is in talks with U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc's CEO John Legere, according to two people briefed on the discussions. nyti.ms/370x4Qn

- Alphabet Inc's Google is working with Ascension, United States' second-largest medical system to store and analyze the data of millions of patients in an effort to improve medical services, the two organizations said on Monday. nyti.ms/2CAjSUb