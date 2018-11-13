PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- After conducting a year-long search for a second home, Amazon.com Inc has finalized plans to have about 50,000 employees in two locations. The company has decided to move to the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, and to the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia, a Washington suburb, it plans to announce on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the decision making process. nyti.ms/2PVCLt1

- Facebook Inc failed to closely monitor device makers after granting them access to the personal data of hundreds of millions of people, according to a previously unreported disclosure to U.S. Congress last month. nyti.ms/2PRCXJO

- Reflecting reluctance by the U.S. President Donald Trump administration to limit its options for using offensive and defensive cyberweapons, the United States declined on Monday to sign a vaguely worded international call to protect civilians against cyberattacks and discourage digital meddling in elections. nyti.ms/2PTjtV1

- Stan Lee, one of the most influential writers and publishers in the comic book industry and a central player in the creation of Marvel Comics, died in Los Angeles on Monday at 95. nyti.ms/2PVEmiv

- Shortly after the journalist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated last month, a member of the kill team instructed a superior over the phone to "tell your boss," believed to be Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, that the operatives had carried out their mission, according to three people familiar with a recording of Khashoggi's killing collected by Turkish intelligence. nyti.ms/2PVEcHV (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)