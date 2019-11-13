PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States was "close" to an interim deal with China and that an agreement "could happen soon," even as he renewed his threat of additional tariffs. nyti.ms/2X8otXb

- Former HBO CEO Richard Plepler is in the final stages of talks to produce television shows and documentaries for the new Apple TV+ streaming service, according to two people with knowledge of the talks. nyti.ms/2Xe00zQ

- Chip maker Intel fixes a security flaw it said was repaired six months ago and researchers say that the company hasn't been straight about its issues. nyti.ms/2CDkHM7