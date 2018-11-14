PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- WeWork Companies Inc, the co-working office company, announced that SoftBank Group Corp had committed an additional $3 billion at a valuation of at least $42 billion. It is more than double the $20 billion level that WeWork attained in its last fund-raising round over a year ago. nyti.ms/2QGq16G

- Facing mounting government pressure and a public backlash over an epidemic of teenage vaping, Juul Labs Inc announced on Tuesday that it would suspend sales of most of its flavored e-cigarette pods in retail stores and would discontinue its social media promotions. nyti.ms/2QI4iuX

- British and European Union officials reached a long-awaited draft agreement on Tuesday on Britain's troubled withdrawal from the bloc, opening the way for a high stakes meeting of UK Prime Minister Theresa May's most senior ministers to consider the plans, the prime minister's office said. nyti.ms/2QGgiNw

- Susanna Dinnage, a senior executive at Discovery Communications LLC, was named the next chief executive officer of the Premier League on Tuesday, a position that will make her one of the most prominent women in professional sports. nyti.ms/2QLEoXy

- U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he would nominate John Abizaid, a retired commander of forces in the Middle East, as his new ambassador to Saudi Arabia, a position that has taken on new sensitivity with the assassination of a Saudi journalist. nyti.ms/2QCiYMh

- CNN sued the Trump administration on Tuesday in an effort to reinstate the press credentials of its chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta, escalating a dispute that has highlighted the increasingly tense dynamic between President Trump and the news media. nyti.ms/2QGFfsv (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)