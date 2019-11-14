PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 14

Company News
Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- World Health Organization said on Wednesday that it would begin testing and approving generic versions of insulin. nyti.ms/2NJ2uCZ

- Newspaper chain McClatchy said on Wednesday it planned to eliminate Saturday print issues at all its daily newspapers by the end of 2020, though a new slate of articles will continue to appear digitally. nyti.ms/2CFkZlu

- Nickelodeon will make a "SpongeBob SquarePants" spinoff for Netflix Inc as part of a multi-year content-production deal that reflects the pressure on Netflix to fortify itself against new streaming competition, notably Disney Plus. nyti.ms/2q2l549

- Alphabet Inc's Google is teaming up with two banks, Citigroup and the Stanford Federal Credit Union to begin offering a "smart checking" account next year. nyti.ms/2Oanl0X (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

